New Stories: New Futures

Fort Worth Public Art is pleased to present new groundbreaking public artworks by two internationally acclaimed new media artists: Los Angeles-based artist Refik Anadol and Rome and London-based artist Quayola. The pair of works have been commissioned by the City of Fort Worth to be projected on all 4 sides of the 204-foot tall historic Pioneer Tower located in the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth’s Cultural District.



To celebrate the premiere of these artworks, Arts Council of Fort Worth and AURORA are presenting an exciting exhibition of new media works by local and regional artists curated by Fort Worth-based creative entrepreneur, scholar, Lauren Cross, Ph.D. on the grounds surrounding the tower. Fort Worth-based creative entrepreneur, scholar, and curator Lauren Cross, Ph.D., has selected works by North Texas artists who work with technology-based art that are exhibited throughout the Will Rogers campus.



The Arts Council of Fort Worth is covering the cost of this exhibition for all visitors. Tickets will be automatically discounted to $0 at checkout. Children 4 and under do not need reservations, but all children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.



Gates close at 1:00 am